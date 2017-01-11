Ben Affleck says his ''busy year'' prevented him from working on the script for 'The Batman'.

The 44-year-old actor is currently working on the stand alone superhero movie - which he plans to star in as well as both direct and write the script for - but says his action packed year of filmmaking has meant some things have had to take a back seat.

Asked about the development of 'The Batman' script whilst promoting his new movie 'Live By Night', Ben said: ''It was a very busy year, yeah. We did the 'Batman v Superman' press while I was finishing [post production on 'Live By Night']. Went right into 'Justice League' ... just finished it as I was finishing 'Justice League', and then had to go into promoting 'The Accountant', and then go into promoting this. So it's been a busy year, but it's very satisfying. I'm proud of all of the movies. I look forward to people seeing 'Justice League' ... but it's a lot of work.''

But despite his full-on year, Ben also insisted that the somewhat slow progress of the new Caped Crusader movie was nothing unusual, and he's ''excited'' for what's to come.

He added to IGN.com: ''It's the same thing as any other movie. When I'm excited about it, we're working on the scripts, when we get there we're gonna make it. I'm really excited.

''There's great stuff in it now, it just needs to get better and better. And it's the same way I felt about ['Live By Night'] when I was prepping it, it's just that no one was asking me questions because nobody gave a s**t, because there wasn't any click-throughs.

''But it took me a year plus to get this movie ready to launch. Hopefully it won't take me that long for Batman.

''But we're working, I think we're ahead of the curve, and we're excited.''

The news comes after Ben previously claimed the movie was not ''a set thing'', and that if no script was developed the project would not go ahead.

He said: ''It's not a set thing and there's no script. If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great I'm not going to do it.''

'The Batman' is expected to be released in 2018.