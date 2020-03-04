Ben Affleck has confessed he had his one line in 1992's 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' dubbed.
Ben Affleck's one line in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' was dubbed.
The 'Way Back' star appeared in the 1992 cult movie, in which he played Basketball Player #10, and whilst he thought he did a good job of one of his lines, the director Fran Rubel Kuzui decided to dub his voice.
Speaking on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, he said: ''That movie ... I was ... apparently I'm so bad, I had one line. It was, 'Take it,' I think. I'm holding a basketball, another basketball player turns into like a werewolf or whatever, and I get scared, naturally, as you might when you're playing basketball and you see a werewolf. I give him the ball and I think I say, 'Take it, man,' and I thought it was fine, and the director seemed happy. When I went to see the movie - I did not get premiere tickets or anything - I realised, 'That is not my voice.' Apparently the director hated my performance so much, that she looped the entire performance, which was one line. I was dubbed in English, usually you do that if maybe they're speaking a different language. Thank you for bringing that memory up.''
Meanwhile, the 47-year-old actor previously credited his new movie 'The Way Back' for helping him to rekindle his love of acting.
He said: ''For me, I just looked at it as a great acting opportunity and a return to doing something I really love. Seeing their [his young co-stars including Charles Lott Jr. and Melvin Gregg] passion, their love, their commitment to it, really rekindled a joy for me in this process.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...