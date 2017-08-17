Ben Affleck said 'Justice League' will portray Batman as the Caped Crusader in the comics.

The 45-year-old actor is the latest star to take on the role of the popular superhero following in the footsteps of Christian Bale - who played the titular character in Christopher Nolan's trilogy - and Affleck has admitted the upcoming 'blockbuster will see more of the detective's comic book side.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said: ''This is more in keeping with the canon of how Batman's usually been portrayed, and how he's portrayed vis-à-vis the 'Justice League' in the comics.

''This is more the Batman you would find if you opened up your average Batman comic book.''

Affleck was first seen as the character in the poorly received 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' and the actor admits he felt the film moved away from the ''traditional Batman''.

He said: '''Batman v Superman' departed a little bit from the traditional Batman.

''He started out with all this rage directed at Superman, because of his co-workers who had died in the fight Superman had with Zod ['Man of Steel'].

''He was holding on to a lot of anger, in a little bit of an irrational way, whereas this is a much more traditional Batman. He's heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people.''

Affleck is set to reprise the role alongside Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ezra Miller's The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg in 'Justice League'.

The plot for the new movie is still unknown but it will see the team of heroes working together to stop a threat to Earth.

'Justice League' is slated to be released this November.