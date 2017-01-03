Ben Affleck is reportedly set to shoot his 'Batman' movie in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor is currently working on the stand alone DC Comics superhero movie, in which he will star in as well as both direct and write the script for, and he is expected to buck the trend of big Hollywood films being located abroad by remaining in Tinseltown.

According to the Batman on Film podcast, the majority of the filming will happen in the US city.

The report stated: ''The bulk of the filming of 'The Batman' will take place in Los Angeles - most likely at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.''

The upcoming 'Justice League' movie - which stars Affleck as The Caped Crusader alongside fellow superheroes Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) - was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, in South East England as well as various locations around London, Scotland, Los Angeles and in Djúpavík in Iceland.

Shooting on 'The Batman' is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring, however, that date could be delayed after Affleck admitted he doesn't have a script for the film yet and he is determined not to rush the project, which will also star Joe Manganiello as supervillain Deathstroke.

In a recent interview, he said: ''It's not a set thing and there's no script. If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great I'm not going to do it.''

'The Batman' - a co-production between DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures - is expected to be released in 2018.