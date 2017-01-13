Ben Affleck thinks the best thing about being a movie director is being able to ''make the love scenes what you want''.

The Oscar-winning star helmed the new crime movie 'Live by Night' and after it was recently revealed that he got to perform nine hours worth of sex scenes with co-star Sienna Miller, Ben joked it is one of the main perks of his job.

He told 'Good Morning Britain': ''The best thing about being the director is you get to make the love scenes what you want.

''I can make out as if I really could go on for nine hours.''

Sienna, who was sat alongside Ben during the interview, subsequently accepted responsibility for the story first coming to light.

At that point, the 44-year-old hunk quipped: ''She brings it up all the time.''

Despite Ben's good looks, Sienna has previously insisted she seems him as more of a brotherly figure.

She recently said: ''Ben and I are like brother and sister, thank God, so there was no awkwardness. There was just a lot of stupid giggling. He's very professional - I am not, but he is.

''In that environment it was a cool scene. There was a montage in the script saying we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar ... I was like: 'That's an entire day of just love scenes! OK. How do we do this?'''

Meanwhile, Ben recently admitted that although he loves his job, he wouldn't want his children to follow in his footsteps.

The Hollywood star - who shares daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, eight, and four-year-old son Samuel with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - said he hopes his kids pursue another profession.

Asked if he will let his children act, Ben replied: ''No. School plays are fine. Theatre in school is fine.''