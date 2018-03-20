Ben Affleck has reboarded the Netflix thriller formerly known as 'Triple Frontier'.

The 'Argo' star left the project last summer for personal reasons as he dealt with sobriety issues. That was the latest in a seemingly endless string of setbacks for the drama, which centres on five friends who reunite to take down a South American drug lord, which has been in pre-production stages fro several years.

Affleck will now star alongside 'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac, 'Sons of Anarchy' hunk Charlie Hunnam, 'Game Of Thrones' star Pedro Pascal, 'Tron's Garrett Hedlund and 'Pacific Rim Uprising' actress Adria Arjona, according to Deadline.

A Most Violent Year's J.C. Chandor will direct the film for Netflix, whuch will begin shooting in Hawaii later this month.

Affleck was originally set to star with his brother Casey Affleck and Moonloght's Mahershala Ali, but they both dropped out after the scheduling setback.

Before that Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy had been set to star in the film, but they also dropped out due to scheduling coflicts.

And before Chandor came on board to direct, the movie had seen another major reshuffle. Katherine Bigelow was originally attached to direct, with the likes of Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Johnny Depp circled to star, but it failed to materialise.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are producing the movie, along with 'American Hustle's Andy Horwitz.

Chandor has written the latest draft of the script.

Now the film just needs a new title.