Ben Affleck is prioritising his ''family and his sobriety'' following his split from Lindsay Shookus.

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star recently ended his year-long romance with the 38-year-old producer, and it has now been claimed he is focusing on his brood - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, whom he has with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - and his ''wellbeing'' in the wake of his failed relationship.

A source said: ''Ben's priorities remain his family and his sobriety. He continues to attend meetings and meditation classes for his well-being. You have to work at your sobriety every day and he does that.''

The insider added that he and Lindsay are still ''amicable'' with one another, and the 46-year-old actor is now ''casually dating'' but not looking for anything more serious at this time.

They told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He and Lindsay are amicable. There's no bad blood. Ben isn't looking for anything serious right now. He's casually dating and nothing more.''

News Ben is casually dating comes after he was recently spotted with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, sparking rumours they may be an item.

And another source claimed earlier this week that Ben isn't in the market for another ''permanent'' relationship right now.

They said: ''He is happy being able to date who he wants and not feel tied down to a serious relationship. Lindsay was more serious about him. He enjoyed her company but was not looking for anything permanent now. Ben likes a woman with brains and beauty but he also likes to be free to do what he wants.''

Meanwhile, Ben and Jennifer have been sent a legal warning by the court for ''dragging their feet'' over their divorce.

The pair announced they were going their separate ways in June 2015, before filing documents two years later but they are said to have angered Los Angeles Superior Court by delaying divorce proceedings. The final judgement has yet to be entered on their case and as a result, it could be dismissed in its entirety.

The court is said to have told them: ''If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution.''