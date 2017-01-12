Ben Affleck says his estranged wife Jennifer Garner is the ''best cook'' he knows.

The 44-year-old actor - who was married to the 44-year-old actress for 10 years before the pair split in 2015 - has admitted his former partner is a dab hand in the kitchen, whereas he is best left to the household chore of cleaning up.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the brunette beauty - with whom he has daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, eight, and four-year-old son Samuel - said: ''Jen is a really great cook. She's probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year [for Christmas]; it was really, really good. Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook. All the cleaning [is left to Ben].''

And Hollywood hunk says despite his split from Jennifer he has a ''very rich'' life which is ''full of wonderful things'', and has credited his family and his acting career as the most important things in his world.

He explained: ''I feel better about my life every day. My kids get older. My life is very rich and full of wonderful things. I've been very lucky, career-wise. My professional success is really important to me, and my career is really important to me. It's the most important thing to me outside of my family. I take it very seriously and work really, really hard at it. Family comes first, but this is something that's really important to me too.''

Although the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star loves his job, he wouldn't want his brood to follow in his footsteps.

When he asked if he will let his children act, he said: ''No. School plays are fine. Theatre in school is fine.''