Ben Affleck has credited his estranged wife Jennifer Garner as the ''best cook'' he knows, and has admitted the household chore he is resigned to do is cleaning up.
The 44-year-old actor - who was married to the 44-year-old actress for 10 years before the pair split in 2015 - has admitted his former partner is a dab hand in the kitchen, whereas he is best left to the household chore of cleaning up.
Speaking to Us Weekly about the brunette beauty - with whom he has daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, eight, and four-year-old son Samuel - said: ''Jen is a really great cook. She's probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year [for Christmas]; it was really, really good. Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook. All the cleaning [is left to Ben].''
And Hollywood hunk says despite his split from Jennifer he has a ''very rich'' life which is ''full of wonderful things'', and has credited his family and his acting career as the most important things in his world.
He explained: ''I feel better about my life every day. My kids get older. My life is very rich and full of wonderful things. I've been very lucky, career-wise. My professional success is really important to me, and my career is really important to me. It's the most important thing to me outside of my family. I take it very seriously and work really, really hard at it. Family comes first, but this is something that's really important to me too.''
Although the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star loves his job, he wouldn't want his brood to follow in his footsteps.
When he asked if he will let his children act, he said: ''No. School plays are fine. Theatre in school is fine.''
