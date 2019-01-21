Award-winning star Ben Affleck has paid tribute to Tony Mendez, the CIA veteran who inspired the movie 'Argo'.
Ben Affleck has paid tribute to the CIA veteran who inspired 'Argo' after he passed away on Saturday (19.01.19).
The 46-year-old actor directed, co-produced, and starred in the 2012 political thriller, and he's taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Tony Mendez, who died at the age of 78 after a battle with Parkinson's disease.
He wrote: ''Tony Mendez was a true American hero. He was a man of extraordinary grace, decency, humility and kindness. He never sought the spotlight for his actions, he merely sought to serve his country. I'm so proud to have worked for him and to have told one of his stories. #RIPTonyMendez (sic)''
Mendez famously posed as a film producer in order to smuggle six American diplomats out of Iran during the 1979-81 hostage crisis.
And Affleck previously admitted that the real-life story of Mendez is actually difficult to believe.
He said: ''People ascribe a certain kind of silliness to the movie business. Everybody feels like, 'In the movies, they do crazy stuff.' So I don't think audiences would buy it if it weren't a true story. You'd just think, 'Oh, this is absurd.'
''But to me, 'Argo' is about storytelling, and in particular, the way fantasy touches a certain place in our collective consciousness.
''I like the incongruity of how in Iran, these people we think of as being revolutionaries or fanatics or whatever, are just as aware of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader as our people are back home.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...