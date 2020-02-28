Ben Affleck's teenage daughter, 14-year-old Violet, didn't think he was cool enough to be invited on a group chat with his younger 'The Way Back' co-stars.
The 47-year-old actor - who has has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - was ''enormously flattered'' to be approached at the end of filming and asked to be added to a text exchange with the likes of Melvin Gregg and Charles Lott Jr., but his eldest child was convinced it must have been a prank.
Ben told E! News: ''I loved hanging out with these guys. It was so much fun. They even put me on the group chat at the end of the movie. I was enormously flattered.
''My 14-year-old daughter...can't believe they put me on the group chat, thinks it's crazy. She was like, 'They're just pretending.'''
Charles, 20, admitted he was initially ''afraid'' to ask Ben to join their chat, but once he came into the group, he's now one of the most ''active'' members.
Charles exclaimed: ''He sends paragraphs!''
Melvin added: ''We didn't want to put pressure on him cos he can't say no but he's really active.''
But Ben - who plays a former basketball star and recovering alcoholic who gets a job as a coach at his old college - joked there was a reason he had so much to say in the group.
He quipped: ''Guys, it's the only place I can be honest.''
Ben's younger co-stars admitted it will never feel ''normal'' to be able to count the 'Justice League' star as a ''friend'' but they were delighted to find he was very down-to-earth and easy to chat to.
Charles said: ''It gets better but it will never feel normal. Sometimes I catch myself like, 'Wow, Ben Affleck is sitting next to me' or 'Wow, Ben Affleck is talking to me, he's spitting in my face while he's talking to me, I'm not worried about it, he's Ben Affleck.'
''I'll never get used to it but it does chill down because once you see his personality and get to know him as a guy, he's the coolest dude ever and a lot of people don't realise how funny he is, he's hilarious.''
