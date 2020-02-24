Ben Affleck is ''nervous'' about 'The Last Duel', an upcoming medieval movie he has helped to write.
The 47-year-old actor has penned the upcoming medieval movie alongside Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon and admits he is feeling the pressure ahead of the film.
He told Entertainment Tonight: ''I am a little nervous. Because I have never done Medieval! It's 1386, so it is like armour and swords and stuff like that. But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. Matt and I kept saying, 'Why have we not done this more often?' We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so that we had some free time to share. We got Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer's in the movie, so that's very exciting, and Adam Driver.''
The movie will focus on Matt and Adam playing best friends. A synopsis reads: ''The story is of Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris. De Carrouges goes to war and returns to accuse of raping his wife Marguerite (Jodie). No one will believe the woman, and the solider appeals to King Charles VI of France to undo a decision handed down by Count Pierre d'Anencon, which favoured Le Gris. The decision is that the two men fight a duel to the death. The one left alive would be declared the winner as a sign of God's will. And if de Carrouges loses, his wife will be burned at the stake for her false accusation.''
Ridley is adapting the movie from Eric Jager's novel whilst the script has been penned by Matt, Ben and Nicole Holofcener.
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...