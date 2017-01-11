Ben Affleck realised just how poorly behaved his kids can be on a recent skiing trip with Matt Damon and brother Casey Affleck's families.
The three actors, their wives and kids all hit the slopes over the holidays and Ben reveals his son and daughters were a nightmare in the snow.
"I have the world's greatest mum (estranged wife Jennifer Garner) but even she cannot conquer the obstacles there," Affleck told TV chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.
Ben admits he had a great time in the snow, but has now accepted all the kids are "better skiers" than he is.
