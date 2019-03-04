Ben Affleck is ''excited'' to see someone else portray Batman.

The 46-year-old actor stepped down from directing the movie about the Caped Crusader and starring in the lead role but is looking forward to how its new director Matt Reeves tells the next chapter of Batman's story.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said; ''I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn't come up with a version, I couldn't crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I'm excited.''

Ben confirmed he had stepped down from the role in a tweet posted earlier this year, writing at the time: ''Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. (sic)''

Ben had decided to step down from his role behind the camera in 2017 but had insisted at the time that giving up directing didn't mean he wouldn't be playing the character either.

He previously said: ''Let me be clear. I'm the luckiest guy. Batman is the coolest f***ing part in any universe, DC, Marvel. I am so thrilled to do it. I know there's this misconception that because I'm not directing it, that maybe I wasn't enthusiastic about it. It's f**king amazing! I still can't believe it after two films. Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll and Toby Emmerich said to me, 'We want you to be our Batman. Matt Reeves, doing it, I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, never mind be Batman. It's incredible! I'm really blown away and excited. It's a great time in the DC universe ... and you can see why I am so excited to play Batman.''