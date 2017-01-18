Ben Affleck has said making 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' taught him ''a tremendous amount'' about blockbuster movies.
The 44-year-old actor donned the famous bat suit to play the Caped Crusader for the first time in the 2016 movie which pitted him against Henry Cavill's Man of Steel, and the star has now admitted that making the movie taught him ''a tremendous amount'' about how blockbuster movies are made.
He told UK radio station BBC Radio 1: ''I learned a ton actually, making that movie. I had not made a movie of that scale. I didn't know what the technology was capable of doing nowadays.
''The last big blockbuster-y movies I made were like 'Armageddon' in 1997 ... The technology had really changed the way those movies were made.
''It was fascinating and I learned a tremendous amount.''
And despite now working on his own standalone Batman movie - which will see him write the script as well as direct and star - the Hollywood hunk previously admitted constantly fielding questions about the role is ''a pain the a**.''
He said: ''Oh my God, it's such a pain in the a**. It's, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait.''
However, Ben has reassured fans of the fictional superhero that the much-anticipated new movie 'The Batman' - which is set to begin shooting later this year - is ''going to be great''.
He shared: ''We're going to make something really special. We're going to take the time to make it right. We're going to do it good. We're going to do it the right way and the fans are going to love it.''
This comes shortly after Ben revealed he was ''taking a little extra time and a little extra care'' on 'The Batman' script to ensure the blockbuster is perfect.
