Ben Affleck's decision to go to rehab is a ''major step in the right direction'' for his recovery, as he's learned to accept when he needs help.
The 46-year-old actor admitted himself into a rehabilitation facility this week following an intervention from his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - with whom he has children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - and sources now say his ability to recognise when he needs help is a key part in his recovery process.
An insider said: ''One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction.
''One crucial aspect of Ben's recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control - when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren't quite enough. The best case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that, we are all very grateful and hopeful.''
The 'Justice League' star has previously completed two stints in rehab in 2001 and 2017, and has been working ''incredibly hard'' to keep himself from relapsing.
Speaking to People magazine, the source added: ''Addiction is not something that goes away. Every day is a battle for recovering addicts, they are fighting for their sobriety and to lead healthy, balanced lives every day.
''Ben has been working incredibly hard for the last year to follow a streamlined program designed for him and his journey. He has been attending countless meetings, has continued to work with sober coaches and does his best to follow through with the things that will help him maintain his health.''
Ben's latest stint in rehab comes just days after he split from his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, and was spotted on what appeared to be a date night with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.
