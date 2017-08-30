Ben Affleck is in talks to direct 'Red Platoon'.

The 'Live By Night' filmmaker is said to be in discussions about helming the forthcoming Sony war movie based on the best-selling memoir by Clinton Romesha about the Battle of Kamdesh, which took place as part of the Afghanistan War in October 2009.

The US soldier led a counter-attack against the odds after 300 Taliban fighters attacked America's Outpost Keating on the Afghan-Pakistan border in a pre-dawn raid, and the father-of-three was later awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions in saving dozens of American lives.

Multiple sources have told the Tracking Board that Affleck is in the frame, and he is expected to call upon his brother Casey Affleck - who he last worked with in his directorial debut 'Gone Baby Gone' in 2007 - for the lead role.

Josh Bratman, George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Kerry Foster are all in line to produce the motion picture, and Adam Cozad has penned the majority of a draft script.

However, should Affleck sign up to helm the movie, he is expected to bring in his own scribe to rewrite the screenplay.

Affleck recently played Batman in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and he believes now is the ideal time to work for DC Comics.

He said: ''This is a really nice time to work in DC. They're hitting their stride.

''They're getting it right. It's starting to feel like it's really working.

''I've never worked on a movie that didn't do re-shoots. 'Argo', we did re-shoots for a week and a half. Four days on 'Gone Baby Gone!'''