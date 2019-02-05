Ben Affleck is ''back in contact'' with Lindsay Shookus.

The 46-year-old actor dated the 'Saturday Night Live' producer for around a year after the got together in July 2017 just months after he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - with whom he has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, six - filed for divorce following a decade of marriage.

And now, five months after he and Lindsay split, the pair are said to be back in touch once again, although sources note the news doesn't necessarily mean they're back together romantically.

One source told E! News: ''[They are] back in contact. They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak. But they always seem to end up talking again.''

Following their split in August 2018, Ben went on to enjoy a two month romance with 22-year-old Shauna Sexton, but sources at the time played down the news of their split.

An insider said: ''There was nothing to split from as it has been casual.''

The 'Gone Girl' star dated Shauna after leaving rehab for alcohol addiction, and was said at the time of their split to be focused on his health and his three children.

A source said: ''He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works.

''He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.''

Ben previously thanked his family after completing his stint in rehab.

The Academy Award-winning star took to his Instagram account last year to explain that he'd spent 40 days at a treatment centre and revealed that he's still in outpatient care.

He said in his post: ''The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.''