Ben Affleck credits Robin Williams for his success in Hollywood.
The late star took on an Oscar-winning role in Affleck and Matt Damon's critically acclaimed film Good Will Hunting, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and helped to launch Ben and Matt's careers.
The 44-year-old acknowledges the film was a turning point in his career and praises Robin for taking a chance on the 1997 movie.
"Most people can't point to the moment that changed their life in such a dramatic way, but I can," he told Britain's The Guardian newspaper on Sunday (01Jan17). "It was the moment that Robin decided to take a flyer on that movie. I'll always feel a huge debt to him although now I'll never get to repay it."
Robin committed suicide in 2014 and it was later revealed he suffered from Lewy body dementia, a condition that affects mobility and can cause hallucinations.
"It's one of these incredibly horrible diseases that destroys the mind and that was especially cruel to a guy like Robin, who was always so brilliant and quick witted," he continued. "On a totally selfish level, he's the reason why I got successful in this business. If Robin hadn't done Good Will Hunting, Matt and I would still be sitting there today talking about how we could update that script."
Last year (16), Ben's co-star Matt returned to the bench, where Williams, as Dr. Sean Maguire, delivered a powerful monologue to his character in the film - and reflected on how he knew the movie was going to be memorable after watching the late actor's performance.
"I think it was while we were shooting," he told Joe.ie.com in August (16). "I had only one or two lines in that whole scene. It was Robin's scene and when he was just crushing it, you know, on the first take, I just went, 'This is... going to be really good'."
"I was back there recently and I went back to that bench (where the scene was shot)," the father-of-four continued. "It's right there in Boston Commons and I walked over there with my family and we sat on the bench... It was nice to go back there and think about him there."
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...