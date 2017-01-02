Ben Affleck won't direct and star in his forthcoming Batman film if he feels the script isn't up to scratch.
The actor and director took over the role of Bruce Wayne in last year's critically panned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
As well as starring in the role of the Caped Crusader, Ben, whose 2012 directorial effort Argo won a Best Picture Oscar, is also directing the upcoming DC Comics movie - tentatively titled The Batman.
However the 44-year-old star has now revealed that there currently isn't a script in place and if he isn't happy with how the movie is shaping up, he'll walk away from the project.
He told Britain's The Guardian newspaper: "That's the idea. But it's not a set thing and there's no script. If it doesn't come together in a way I think is really great I'm not going to do it."
Ben's comments are in stark contrast to his remarks in an interview with Variety magazine last month (Dec16), in which he said, "We're on the right track with that (the Batman film) and everything is coming together. We're still finishing up a script. I'm very excited."
The new Batman movie has yet to receive an official release date, but will reportedly feature Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello as the villain Deathstroke.
Ben has had problems with superhero films in the past, having starred as the title character in the 2003 flop Daredevil.
The actor later disowned the movie as a cynical money making exercise, telling Entertainment Weekly: "Daredevil didn't work at all. If I wanted to go viral, I would be less polite. That was before people realised you could make these movies and make them well. There was a cynical sense of 'put a red leather outfit on a guy, have him run around, hunt some bad guys, and cash the cheque'."
Ben will however return as Batman in Justice League, scheduled for release in November.
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...