Ben Affleck would ''discourage'' his children from becoming actors.

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star - who has Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, four, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - wouldn't like for his children to follow in his or Jennifer's footsteps.

He said: ''I wouldn't allow them to do it until they're 18, and once they were 18, they can do whatever they want to do, but I would discourage it.''

And the 44-year-old actor also opened up about his own journey to stardom.

He shared to Extra TV: ''Overnight, I went from somebody no one ever heard of, to somebody that gets recognised on the street and could get a table at a restaurant. I was 24-years-old and it was a confusing time.

''I've got three kids now, and it's a whole long road later. I have a much better perspective on it all, although it still can be confusing and difficult to deal with. There's no map to it, you've just got to figure it out on your own.''

Meanwhile, Ben previously admitted he struggled with fame particularly in his 20s.

He explained: ''I'd always had a strong idea about my values and the direction I wanted to be headed in, then I ran into getting famous and it totally spun me around and I flailed around for a few years. When you're a young man in your 20s, part of that is making mistakes and learning from them.

''I just made those in front of everybody, rather than privately. There's stuff I look back on and kind of cringe at but I always tried to treat other people well. My parents imbued that in me and the mistakes I made were mostly just of the embarrassing kind.''