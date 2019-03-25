Ben Affleck would jump at the chance to film a second 'The Accountant' movie and has teased that Warner Bros. are ''interested'' in the idea.
Ben Affleck has teased a sequel to 'The Accountant' could be on the cards.
The 46-year-old actor portrayed mathematics savant Christian Wolff in the 2016 crime drama, and has revealed he discussed a second movie with director Gavin O'Connor - who he recently reunited with to work on 'The Has-Been' - and that Warner Bros. ''seemed interested'' in another instalment.
Asked if fans can expect a second movie, Affleck told Collider: ''Yeah, I hope so. I would love to.
''We've talked about kicking some ideas around, this last movie we just did.
''We talked to the studio and they seemed interested, and they kind of brought it up so, we're looking to do that.
''I think it would be fun. I love Gavin, I love the movie I just did with him.
''I had a great experience and I love the character in 'The Accountant'. I'd certainly be open to it.''
The movie followed Wolff, an accountant for criminal organisations, who suffers from a high-functioning form of autism, who is slowly uncovered by Dana (Anna Kendrick) and the Treasury Department who are on a mission to uncover his secret.
Speaking previously about working with the Oscar-winner on the movie, O'Connor said: ''Here's what we did. We met a lot of autism specialists and educators. And then we met a lot of guys on the spectrum. And then, just as I started this journey, I was sent a three-hour rough cut of a documentary called 'Asperger's Are Us'.
''It's about four guys on the spectrum who are comedians, who have a comedy troupe. And I laughed so hard and I called Ben and said, 'Dude, you've got to watch this with me.'
''So I went over to his house, and we laughed, and that was liberating. That was my introduction to the humour [that can be found in autism]. I knew I wanted to have that element in the film, and so did Ben, but it needed to be proven, needed to be substantiated. This film did that.''
