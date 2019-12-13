Ben Affleck has the ''utmost respect'' for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The former couple finalised their divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, and despite their split, Jennifer - who has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with Ben - has remained supportive of the 'Justice League' star throughout his battle with addiction and recent relapse.

And now, sources have said that Ben couldn't be happier to have Jennifer's support, because he knows how hard the process has been for her.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said: ''Jen puts up with a lot and does everything she can to keep it together - she wants Ben to be in the kids' lives. That means dealing with things she isn't happy about.

''Ben has the utmost respect for Jen and how she's supported him through his addiction.''

Ben sparked concerns in October after he was seen stumbling while leaving his hotel to attend a West Hollywood Halloween party, just over one year after defeating his alcohol addiction.

And after the 'Argo' actor admitted he had a ''slip'' in his sobriety journey, sources said he was still committed to ''staying sober'', because he wants to be ''the best dad'' to his children.

Speaking at the time, a source said: ''Ben is very honest that he isn't perfect. He didn't try to make any excuses. He was just very clear that he doesn't want to keep drinking. He wants to be sober. Staying sober is constant work for Ben. Sometimes he makes terrible decisions. But he wants to be the best dad to his kids.''

Following the sighting of the 'Gone Girl' actor, Ben told reporters he wouldn't let his slip up ''derail'' him from his sobriety journey.

He said: ''Well, you know, it happens.

''It's a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me.''