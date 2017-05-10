Ben Affleck has completely moved out of his former marital home.

The 44-year-old actor had been living in a guest house on the estate he shared with estranged wife Jennifer Garner and their three children - Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, five - but after the former couple officially started divorce proceedings last month, almost two years after they separated, he has now gone his own way and is already settled into the new abode.

A source told People magazine: ''The family house is for Jen and the kids now. Ben won't have any things at the house.

''The kids are doing well. They have been to Ben's new house.''

It was previously claimed the 'Argo' star had ''slowly'' been moving from the house, with the intention to be there full time from this week.

A source said earlier this month: ''They didn't want to alarm the kids or have them feel like Ben was leaving, so he has slowly moved out over time. But, as of Monday, he will be living at his new home.

''They really want the kids to continue with their same routine and have assured them that that's not going to change. However, in the next few weeks, they will start to spend regular time at Ben's house as well.''

The insider insists the change of address for the 'Live By Night' actor won't make a difference to the family dynamic.

They added: ''They will continue to spend holidays together and take family vacations. Nothing is going to change from the past two years, other than that he will be living in a separate house nearby.''

And the process was a straight forward one for the couple who have remained ''amicable and friendly'' throughout the divorce proceedings, as they both want the ''best'' for one another.

The insider said: ''[Jennifer is] very supportive and they remain very amicable and friendly. There wasn't any arguing or divvying up of property. She was very easy-going with the whole thing and they both want what's best for each other.''