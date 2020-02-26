Ben Affleck feels ''very lucky'' to have his ex-wife Jennifer Garner has the mother of his children, as he says he has ''a lot of respect and gratitude toward her''.
Ben Affleck feels ''very lucky'' to have his ex-wife Jennifer Garner has the mother of his children.
The 'Justice League' star has Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven, with his ex-wife - whom he split from in 2015 - and has said he's ''very grateful and respectful'' of the actress as a mother, despite their marriage not ''working''.
He said: ''When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever. And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children.
''I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not.''
Ben, 47, knows the impact divorce can have on children as his own parents split when he was young, and has praised Jennifer for helping to ease the ''pain'' endured by their brood in the wake of their breakup.
He told People magazine: ''My parents got divorced when I was young and I know how painful that is, and I knew that they [my kids] would have to go through that publicly. But kids are resilient. They appreciate the truth.
''It's important for my kids to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way. I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best.''
Meanwhile, the 'Way Back' star recently said he ''didn't want'' to divorce Jennifer.
Ben explained: ''I never thought that I was gonna get divorced. I didn't want to get divorced. I didn't want to be a divorced person. I really didn't want to be a split family with my children. And it upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself.''
The star called his divorce the ''biggest regret'' of his life, as he confessed the breakup had been spurred on by his battle with alcoholism.
He said: ''The biggest regret of my life is this divorce.
''Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.
''I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...