Ben Affleck has made two charitable donations in celebration of Mother's Day (12.05.19), to honour his own mother and Jennifer Garner, the mother of his children.
The 'Justice League' actor has honoured both his own mother Christine Anne Boldt and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - who is the mother of his three children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven - with donations to two organisations that both work to aid women in prison.
Posting a paparazzi shot of Jennifer with Christine on Instagram, the 46-year-old star wrote: Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love. ''Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50's #DignityForIncarceratedWomencampaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother's Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention. (sic)''
Ben and Jennifer met in 2001 on the set of 'Pearl Harbor' and fell in love on the set of 2003's 'Daredevil', before tying the knot in 2005.
The couple called it quits a decade later, but didn't finalise their divorce until October 2018.
Despite their split, the couple have remained close in order to effectively co-parent their brood, with sources saying they both want to ''put the kids first''.
An insider said recently: ''Ben and Jen have been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn't affect their kids. They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children. It's been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.''
