Ben Affleck is ''doing great'' four months after his rehab stint, as he's focused on keeping up a good relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids.
The 'Gone Girl' star spent 40 days in rehab toward the end of last year, and now, four months after he left the treatment facility, sources say he's doing week and has an excellent support system around him that his helping him stay on track as he continues to fight his alcohol addiction.
An insider said: ''He's doing great. Fighting and/or contending with this disease is tough. He spent a lot of focused time finding support that would help set him up for success.''
And the 46-year-old star particularly has a good relationship with his brood - Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven - as he's also putting a lot of work in to make sure he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are still supportive of one another.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source added: ''He and Jen have a really good relationship. He loves spending time with his kids.''
Ben previously thanked his family after completing his stint in rehab.
The Academy Award-winning star took to his Instagram account last year to explain that he'd spent 40 days at a treatment centre and revealed that he's still in outpatient care.
He said in his post: ''The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.''
Following his time in rehab, Ben struck up a romance with 22-year-old Shauna Sexton, but they split two months later with sources saying he was trying to remain focused on his sobriety.
Speaking about the 'Justice League' star - who dated Lindsay Shookus for a year prior to his rehab stint - an insider said: ''He enjoyed being with [Shauna] but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works.
''He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.''
