Ben Affleck doesn't want to be ''tied down to a serious relationship'' following his split from Lindsay Shookus.
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star recently split from Lindsay Shookus and isn't looking for another ''permanent'' right now as he doesn't want to be tied down.
A source told People magazine: ''He is happy being able to date who he wants and not feel tied down to a serious relationship. Lindsay was more serious about him. He enjoyed her company but was not looking for anything permanent now. Ben likes a woman with brains and beauty but he also likes to be free to do what he wants.''
The news comes after it was recently reported that Ben and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner have been sent a legal warning by the court for ''dragging their feet'' over their divorce.
The pair announced they were going their separate ways in June 2015, before filing documents two years later but they are said to have angered Los Angeles Superior Court by delaying divorce proceedings. The final judgement has yet to be entered on their case and as a result, it could be dismissed in its entirety.
The court is said to have told them: ''If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution.''
Whilst Ben quickly moved on with Lindsay, Jennifer previously insisted she isn't ''interested in dating'' following her split from Ben.
She said: ''I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No.'''
