The 44-year-old doesn't want his daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, eight, and son Samuel, four, following their parents into Hollywood.

"I wouldn’t allow them to do it until they’re 18, and once they were 18, they can do whatever they want to do, but I would discourage it," he told news show Extra.

And he explains his own experiences with fame at a young age, thanks to his Oscar-winning writing debut with Good Will Hunting in 1997, made him realise Tinseltown is not for youngsters.

"Overnight, I went from somebody no one ever heard of, to somebody that gets recognised on the street and could get a table at a restaurant," he added. "I was 24-years-old and it was a confusing time.

"I’ve got three kids now, and it’s a whole long road later. I have a much better perspective on it all, although it still can be confusing and difficult to deal with. There’s no map to it, you’ve just got to figure it out on your own."

Despite separating in 2015, Ben and his kids' mum Jennifer Garner continue to live together in an effort to co-parent their children, and they all recently spent Christmas with the actress' family in Montana.

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star revealed his two daughters are really into the American Girl dolls and Taylor Swift, while his son Samuel got a Bat Cave for Christmas.

However, Ben and Jennifer are strict when it comes to their eldest, Violet, who isn't allowed a mobile phone. "My daughter got an iPod touch (for Christmas), no phones, can’t call anybody, can’t text," he shared.