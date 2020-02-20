Ben Affleck doesn't have ''any more room for failure'' in his life, following his sobriety slip up last year.
The 47-year-old actor has been working on getting sober over the past few years, but was spotted stumbling in the street during Halloween (31.10.19) last year after a momentary slip in his sobriety journey.
And now, the star has said he took the slip as a sign he needed to get better, and hopes he won't make the same mistake again.
Speaking of the viral TMZ footage from the night, he said: ''I did watch some of it, although not the whole, whole thing. I know what it looks like to be drunk. I don't need to watch any more of it.''
Ben also reflected on what his life has consisted of since his slip up, as he said he's been working on spending as much time as possible with his three children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven - whom he has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
He added: ''I took the last half of the year off. And I just got to be dad. Drive 'em to school, pick 'em up. Go to the swim meet. That's where the parenting happens - it's in the cracks. It's in the moments where you're just takin' them back from soccer. And they see something profound. Or they talk about how they're really feeling about something.''
And the 'Justice League' star is doing his ''very best'' to stay healthy now.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday (20.02.20), he said: ''I have to be the man I wanna be at this point. I don't have any more room for failure of that kind.''
At the time of his momentary lapse in sobriety, Ben owned up to his mistake, saying he wouldn't let it ''derail'' him from his health goal.
He said: ''Well, you know, it happens. It's a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me.''
