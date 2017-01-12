Ben Affleck found his role as director to be the most challenging of his duties on new gangster drama Live By Night.
The Argo star not only stars in the crime movie but he also directs, produces and wrote the script, based on the Dennis Lehane novel of the same name. He admits out of the four roles, directing was the hardest because the pressure is so enormous and the other duties fall into place if he's doing his directing job right.
"Directing a movie is very difficult, it's hard to make a good movie that's the most challenging aspect of it," he said at the London premiere of the movie.
"The truth is I was supported by an extraordinary cast of actors, there was an incredible crew and it was one of the nicest experiences of my life."
Ben has previously directed films such as Argo, The Town and Gone Baby Gone, and he cast some of the actors from those movies in Live By Night. Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller and Elle Fanning also co-star, with Ben commenting that he managed to assemble such a strong cast because of his experience as an actor.
"I think the thing is: I really love actors, I really love acting and I want to make sure their performances are good so I make sure they have all the time in the world and support in the world," he smiled.
The Mindy Project star Chris Messina, who plays the sidekick to Ben's gangster character Joe, worked with Ben on Argo and was so impressed he would have taken any role offered to him in Live By Night.
"He's an amazing director and terrific guy. He does something all good directors do - he gives the crew and actors confidence and trust to do what he would do... he lets them really fly. I would do anything for him," he gushed.
