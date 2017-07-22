Ben Affleck appeared at San Diego Comic Con to dismiss rumours he is being ''phased out'' as Batman.
The 44-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' and took to the stage at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday (22.07.17), where he insisted he would be continuing in the role.
He said: ''I know there's this misconception because I didn't direct it that I wasn't enthusiastic about it. It's f***ing amazing. I still can't believe it ...
''[They told me,] 'We want you to be our Batman' ... Batman is the coolest f***ing part in any universe, DC, Marvel. I'm so thrilled to do it.''
It comes after Ben announced he would not be directing 'The Batman' standalone movie so he can concentrate on giving the role of Batman the ''passion'' it deserves.
In a statement, he said: ''There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.
''Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.''
Whilst Warner Bros. added in their own statement at the time: ''Warner Bros. fully supports Ben Affleck's decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.''
