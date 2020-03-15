Ben Affleck is encouraging his fans to donate to Feeding America's nationwide food banks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 47-year-old Hollywood star took to Instagram to share his concerns for the ''low-income families'' and the elderly who may be struggling to get food on the table as people panic buy during the pandemic, and also called on his followers to donate to the organisation's many food banks across America as they work ''tirelessly'' to feed the community.

He wrote on Instagram: ''During these times of uncertainty, I'm thinking about our most vulnerable populations - children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families. Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbors around the country. See the link in my bio to donate. (sic)''

The 'Justice League' star's plea comes after he was spotted out with his children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, whom he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - at a PetCo store in Santa Monica on Saturday (14.03.20).

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who split from the 'Gone Girl' actor in 2015 after a decade of marriage, before they finalised their divorce in 2018 - is said to be supportive of Ben's relationship with his 'Deep Water' co-star Ana De Armas.

An insider told Us Weekly: ''Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating.''

The source claimed the '13 Going on 30' actress has ''completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense'', and added that: ''She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him.

''She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.''

The pair - who filmed the movie in New Orleans last year - were spotted on vacation together in Cuba in March, before heading to Costa Rica.

A source said at the time: ''It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans.''