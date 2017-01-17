Ben Affleck finds having to answer questions about Batman to be a ''pain in the a**''.

The 44-year-old hunk replaced Christian Bale as the iconic character for the 2016 superhero film 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - but has admitted to being bored of constantly fielding questions about his on-screen role.

Ben said: ''Oh my God, it's such a pain in the a**. It's, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait.''

The Hollywood star also bemoaned the fact that interest in Batman has tended to overshadow his other work in recent times, including his new movie 'Live by Night'.

In a Twitter clip recorded by ET Online, Ben said: ''When I was doing this movie, it took me two years to get it together but no one ever asked me 'Where is 'Live by Night'? They ask me, 'Batman, Batman, Batman.'''

However, Ben has reassured fans of the fictional superhero that the much-anticipated new movie 'The Batman' - which is set to begin shooting later this year - is ''going to be great''.

He shared: ''We're going to make something really special. We're going to take the time to make it right. We're going to do it good. We're going to do it the right way and the fans are going to love it.''

This comes shortly after Ben revealed he was ''taking a little extra time and a little extra care'' on 'The Batman' script to ensure the blockbuster is perfect.

The Oscar-winning star has been busy working on his first standalone adventure as The Caped Crusader and has revealed his determination to get the script right.

He recently said: ''We're still working on the script, taking a little extra time and a little extra care to really get it right on paper first. But it's looking very good and I'm excited about it.''