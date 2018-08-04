Matt Damon and Ben Affleck paid $1 million for the rights to the McDonald's Monopoly game crime story.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon paid $1 million for the rights to the McDonald's Monopoly game crime story.
Ben is set to direct Matt in the new movie - about an ex-cop who rigged the game, allegedly stealing over $24 million, and sharing it with a group of co-conspirators - and the pair paid a whopping $1 million for the rights to the article about it, written by Jeff Maysh, an L.A.-based journalist and true-crime author
Jeff is thrilled that Matt and Ben - who have previously worked together on a number of successful projects, including their 1997 hit 'Good Will Hunting' - wanted to adapt his article.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Film producer David Klawans had previously teamed with Ben Affleck on 'Argo' and that was obviously a huge success, to say the least. There were so many other offers and big names but this one made me say, ''Wow.'' I was thrilled at how passionate they are about the story.''
While Matt will star in the movie, Jeff hopes they are able to recruit Sir Anthony Hopkins to also take part.
He said: ''I obviously have zero input in casting. But the most interesting character for me is the veteran FBI investigator. He usually worked on boring wire frauds but was suddenly thrown into a world of Big Macs, mobsters, psychics and strip club owners! Sir Anthony Hopkins has the right kind of intensity I think.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...