Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are ''very much still together'' but don't want to ''rush anything'' in their relationship.
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star is still going strong with the 37-year-old television producer but the couple are adamant they won't ''rush anything''.
One source shared: ''They are very much still together. They're not rushing anything [but] enjoy each others company and are in a committed relationship.''
Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner are also working ''hard'' to ensure they are good parents to their three children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six.
Whilst another insider added to People magazine: ''They work hard at being respectful to each other and are good parents.''
Ben has introduced his new beau to former flame Jennifer late last year.
A source said at the time: ''Ben and Lindsay looked so happy to finally be making their relationship legit with Jen. They've had to tiptoe around and Jen has resisted having the kids hang out with Lindsay. Ben was dressed up and seemed to really want to make a good impression on Jen - like how clean and healthy he looks. Lindsay looked a little nervous but was getting support from Ben.''
Ben and Lindsay are believed to have met in London over the summer, where Ben was working, and have enjoyed a number of dates, including going to see Sam Mendes' play 'Ferryman' in the English capital.
A source said at the time: ''They are in the early stages [of their relationship]. It's more than a summer fling. They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow.''
