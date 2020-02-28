Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner want to be ''the best parents they can'' for their children.

The former couple have Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, together, and whilst co-parenting can be a challenge sometimes, the pair - who split in 2015 after a decade of marriage, and finalised their divorce in 2018 - are ''committed'' to making sure their brood comes first.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''It's always a work in progress. Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids. They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don't let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.''

Jennifer, 47, is believed to have ''a very specific'' parenting plan, which she and the 'Way Back' actor, also 47, always follow.

The source added: ''She's a great mum and knows what she's doing. He gives her a lot of credit for getting them to where they are today as a family.''

Meanwhile, Ben recently acknowledged his struggle with alcoholism caused his marriage to break down, and has spoken highly of the 'Peppermint' actress, as he said he feels ''lucky'' to have her as his co-parenting partner.

He said: ''When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever. And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children.

''I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not.''

The 'Justice League' star knows the impact divorce can have on children as his own parents split when he was young, and has praised Jennifer for helping to ease the ''pain'' endured by their brood in the wake of their breakup.

He added: ''My parents got divorced when I was young and I know how painful that is, and I knew that they [my kids] would have to go through that publicly. But kids are resilient. They appreciate the truth.

''It's important for my kids to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way. I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best.''