Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are ''putting the kids first'' after their divorce was finalised this week.

The former couple have Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, together, and after their 13-year marriage was officially terminated just days ago, it has now been claimed they are looking ahead to make sure they ''keep the communication healthy'' between them and continue to co-parent effectively.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Ben and Jen have been dedicated to making sure their divorce doesn't affect their kids. They want to keep the communication healthy so that they can make decisions together in the best interest of their children. It's been wonderful for Jen that Ben has been so present and involved. She wants to do this right and everyone is so incredibly proud of her for rising above the past and putting the kids first.''

Ben and Jennifer, both 46, have agreed to share joint custody of their brood and have planned to meet with a coparenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of six months.

The couple's relationship was brought to an official close this week when the LA County Superior Court judge signed off on papers that were submitted after a judge had previously dissolved their marriage in October.

The 'Justice League' actor and the 'Peppermint' star announced they were separating in 2015, and it took them almost two years before they finally filed for divorce with the courts, in which they specified their desire for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Since their split, they have become known for the slow movement of their divorce case, and earlier this year their divorce came under threat of dismissal after they were deemed to be taking too long for progress with legal action.