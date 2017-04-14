Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially filed for divorce, nearly two years after they announced their separation.
The couple - who announced their split back in June 2015 - have filed court papers together and are both requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, five.
There was no prenup so the duo are expected to share their fortune equally.
It is also thought the case will be handled by a mediator rather than in court and could take up to six months to be finalised, TMZ reports.
Since their split, Ben and Jennifer have remained close and actively co-parent their three children together.
The '13 Going On 30' star also stuck by her former spouse when he recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.
In an honest Facebook post, he wrote: ''I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.
''I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.''
''I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.''
And a source previously claimed Jennifer and Ben are ''die-hard committed to co-parenting''.
They said: ''They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids. They spend so much time working on their relationship - whether it's a friendship or anything - for their kids ...
''Their friendship is there. They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they'll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won't let anything bring that down.''
