Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially divorced.

The former couple - who have Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, together - had their marriage dissolved by their private judge last month, and on Wednesday (07.11.18), their finalised divorce papers were signed off after they were submitted to the LA County Superior Court judge last week.

Ben and Jennifer, both 46, carried out their divorce proceedings without hiring a lawyer, and according to TMZ, they have agreed to share joint custody of their brood and have planned to meet with a coparenting therapist on a monthly basis for a minimum of six months.

The couple did not have a prenup, and have agreed on a property split.

Ben and the 'Peppermint' star announced they were separating in 2015, and it took them almost two years before they finally filed for divorce with the courts, in which they specified their desire for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Since their split, they have become known for the slow movement of their divorce case, and earlier this year their divorce came under threat of dismissal after they were deemed to be taking too long for progress with legal action.

Meanwhile, both parties have moved on from their split, with the 'Camping' actress currently romancing CEO John Miller, and 'Justice League' actor Ben having enjoyed relationships with 'Saturday Night Live' producer Lindsay Shookus, and Playboy model Shauna Sexton in recent months.

And although Ben is believed to now be single, he still ''wants the best'' for his former spouse, especially after she supported him during his recent trip to rehab for alcohol addiction.

A source said: ''Ben will always want the best for Jen. They continue to have a really strong relationship and both work very hard to make everything easy for the kids. She has always been supportive of him.''