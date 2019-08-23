Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have got divorced last year but they still have a ''special relationship.''
The 'Gone Girl' actor divorced the 47-year-old actress in November 2018 - three years after they went their separate ways - but they still have a lot of ''trust'' for one another and enjoy co-parenting their children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They have shared a great summer with the kids, doing outings, travel, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship.''
The 47-year-old hunk has just celebrated a year of sobriety after he checked into rehab in August 2018 when Jennifer and his sober coach staged an intervention at his home.
An insider explained: ''Ben is in a great place in his recovery and life. He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be ...
''Ben has found balance between his work and home life. He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.''
It was previously revealed that Ben ''wanted to go'' to rehab before his estranged wife Jennifer encouraged him to go because he had been boozing alone for ''days.''
An insider shared: ''Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn't take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.''
Rehab was a ''major step in the right direction'' for the actor, who previously spent time in a facility for alcohol addiction in 2001 and 2017.
A source said at the time: ''One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction. One crucial aspect of Ben's recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control - when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren't quite enough. The best case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that, we are all very grateful and hopeful.''
