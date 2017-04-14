Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still ''100 percent committed'' to co-parenting their children.

The couple - who have three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, five, together - have officially filed for divorce after being separated for two years, but are intent on keeping their close bond so as to effectively raise their children together.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Everything today couldn't have been done more amicably. The divorce filing was only a matter of time. Ben and Jen are both still 100 percent committed to co-parenting their children and making sure their family situation works for them all. You can't have anything better than that.''

The news comes after it was revealed the pair - who married in 2005 - are both requesting joint and legal custody of their children during their divorce proceedings.

Throughout their two-year separation, both Ben and Jennifer, both 44, have actively helped co-parent their children, and a source previously claimed they were ''die-hard committed'' to raising their brood.

The insider claimed at the time: ''They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids. They spend so much time working on their relationship - whether it's a friendship or anything - for their kids ...

''Their friendship is there. They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they'll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won't let anything bring that down.''

It was previously reported that neither Ben nor Jennifer wrote up a prenuptial agreement, so it is thought the pair will split their fortunes equally.