Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are set to star in new erotic thriller 'Deep Water'.

The 46-year-old actor has been cast opposite the 31-year-old actress in the forthcoming adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 2003 novel of the same name which will be helmed by Adrian Lyne and penned by Zack Helm and Sam Levinson.

The story follows Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple (Affleck and Armas) in a loveless marriage who decide to try and save their relationship and avoid divorce by allowing Melinda to take any number of lovers she pleases as long as she does not desert her family.

However, when one of Melinda's lovers is murdered Vic, consumed by jealousy over his wife's sexual exploits, decides to use the death to scare away the other men in her life leading him down a dark road.

The books official synopsis teases that the story is a ''complex portrayal of a dangerous psychosis emerging in the most unlikely of places, Highsmith examines the chilling reality behind the idyllic facade of American suburban life''.

Lyne has had this project in development since 2013 when he set it up with Fox 2000 and Fox/Disney will now produce the film.

Ben will next be seen alongside old pal Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener in 'The Last Duel', about warriors in 14th century France, which will be directed by Sir Ridley Scott.

The book tells the real-life story of two French knights and best friends, who become enemies after one returns home from the war and accuses the other of raping his wife.

Ana is currently shooting 'Bond 25' which will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007.

The action blockbuster is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars the likes of Naomi Harris, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes and Léa Seydoux. It is scheduled for release in April 2020.