Ben Affleck admitted he had a ''slip'' over the weekend after celebrating a year of sobriety, but insisted the mistake wouldn't ''derail'' him from his recovery.
The 47-year-old actor - who has been open about his battle with alcoholism - referenced his ongoing recovery on Friday (25.10.19), but the next day he sparked concerns when he was seen stumbling and falling against a car at a Halloween party the following night.
Speaking to photographers outside his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home, he's quoted by E! News as saying: ''Well, you know, it happens.
''It's a slip, but I'm not going to let it derail me.''
The slip-up and his subsequent comment comes just after Ben joked about headlines focused on his private life, and then pledged to donate to homeless charity The Midnight Mission.
He recently wrote on Instagram: ''HA, you got me. I'm dating. But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important.
''I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organisation that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.
''I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me?''
Meanwhile, the 'Justice League' actor has been candid in the past about the ''full-time commitment'' that comes with his ongoing recovery.
He previously wrote: ''Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.
''So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible.
''It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.''
