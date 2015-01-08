Artist:
Song title: The Cat With The Cream
Time: 5.18
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Pop

Belle And Sebastian have unveiled a brand new track entitled 'The Cat With The Cream', which comes ahead of their highly anticipated new album 'Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance', out January 19th 2015 through Matador Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Belle and Sebastian - The Cat...

Belle and Sebastian - Nobodys Empire

Belle and Sebastian - The Party...

God Help The Girl

Belle and Sebastian, The Blues Are...

Belle And Sebastian, Funny Little Frog,...

Belle and Sebastian, White Collar Boy,...

Belle and Sebastian, Album Listening Party,...