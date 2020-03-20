Bella Thorne has urged her mother to ''stay away'' from her during the coronavirus pandemic because her parent has an underlying health condition.
The 22-year-old actress admitted she and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo have been talking abut the highly-contagious respiratory condition ''all day'' every day, and she's particularly concerned about the possibility of her mom contracting the disease because she has underlying health issues.
She told 'Extra': ''I am worried about my mom -- she has Crohn's disease... Part of me is like, 'Mom, stay away...' I am definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last.
''My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day.''
Bella urged her fans to ''study'' themselves and reflect on how they can be ''better and happier'' during this time of social distancing and self-isolation.
She advised: ''Concentrate on how we can help and how we can help ourselves in this time of no work -- no this, no that... I know it's going to sound cheesy: Now is the time to listen to your heart, listen to your brain, and study yourself, what can you do be better and happier.''
Earlier this week, Bella was unmasked as The Swan on 'The Masked Singer' and she admitted she felt ''liberated'' singing in her giant costume.
She said: ''It was definitely one-of-a-kind. It's not every day that you get to dress up as a huge swan and sing to a live audience.
''I felt liberated. I felt scared. I was beyond nervous. The mask does help being able to sing and have a mask on... knowing the mask is going to come off and the see who you are, that's nerve-racking.''
The former Disney star has no idea who her competition was on the show.
She said: ''You can't even be onstage with another Masked Singer... No one knows at all. You can't even show an inch of skin, not even an ankle, nothing.''
