Bella Thorne was sent death threats when she split from Tyler Posey.

The 'Shake It Up' star was romantically linked to Charlie Puth only days after she split from the 'Teen Wolf' star and caused a furore on social media when fans thought they had become an item.

She said: ''I went through a breakup and that was kind of tough. You know, fans, if you're just seen with somebody, they think you're immediately, you gotta be in a relationship with them, which is not true.

''I hang out all the time with different people that I'm not dating, that I'm just friends with. I hang out with a lot of guys because I'm a total tomboy, so a lot of my friends end up being guys because a lot of girls are like kind of too girly for me sometimes.''

And the 19-year-old actress also fumed about social media, which she believes is full of people who ''think they know what they're talking about''.

She added to People magazine: ''People take social media as such a big thing. And they all think they know what they're talking about. And they think they know your life and they get their friends to trash you.

''And they get all these people to hate on you and call you whatever names in the book. It's kind of like one person says it and then everybody jumps on it.''

Meanwhile, Bella previously admitted she wants a partner who ''understands'' social media.

She explained: ''They don't realise that social media is such a big thing in my life. So when you're in a relationship with someone who doesn't understand social media, it's a really big f***ing challenge ... If you're not willing to be down with that, I can't change that about me.

''You think I want paparazzi following my every move? You think I want people trashing me on the Internet all the time, talking s**t about me? No! But that is my life, and if you're dating me, you need to know that you have to take that on in a sense, too.''