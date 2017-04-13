Bella Thorne wants to date a girl next but admits she gets confused if women are hitting on her or just being friendly.
Bella Thorne wants to date a girl.
The 'Shake It Up' star - who came out as bisexual in August 2016 - would like her next romance to be with a girl but admits she gets confused if women are hitting on her or just being friendly.
She said: ''I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl. I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary.' I'm confused on what they want from me.''
However, the 19-year-old actress insists she is ''single as f**k'' right now.
She added: ''I'm single as f**k. I could not be more single. This is the longest I've been super single ... There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don't like.
''I'd rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don't like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don't really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks.''
And Bella feels very comfortable with her true identity.
She told the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''People will ask me, 'Who are you now?' But this is who I've really been - you just didn't see me before. I was just a puppet. I wasn't allowed to make my own decisions or think for myself in any way.''
