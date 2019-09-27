Bella Thorne is to be honoured with an award from Pornhub.

The former Disney star will receive the website's Vision Award at their ceremony next month in recognition of her work on her x-rated directorial debut 'Her & Him' and she's overjoyed her short film has been recognised as ''beautiful visionary art''.

She said: ''I'm excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light.

''Breaking the taboo of what's classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is...beautiful visionary art.''

'Her & Him' - which is exclusively available on Pornhub Premium - stars Abella Danger and Small Hands and ''depicts an edgy 20-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.''

It was produced under the streaming service's Visionaries Director's Series, which features debuts from guest filmmakers to help diversify porn production and has previously showcased work from rapper Young M.A. and Brooke Candy.

The 'Shake It Up' star previously admitted she had ''fun'' shooting the film because it was so different to anything she'd worked on before.

She said: ''The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***ing on set, which I had never shot before at all. It is quite a fun environment.''

And Bella views porn as just another way to tell a story and doesn't want it to make people ''uncomfortable''.

She said: ''If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I'm sorry that you are uncomfortable.

''But don't make other people feel uncomfortable for being okay with it.''

The 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards Show will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 11.

Porn star and Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira will host the event, while Ty Dolla $ign, Bad Bunny, Ian Isiah, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty and Tommy Genesis are set to perform.