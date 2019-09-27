Bella Thorne is to be honoured with an award from Pornhub for her short film 'Her & Him'.
Bella Thorne is to be honoured with an award from Pornhub.
The former Disney star will receive the website's Vision Award at their ceremony next month in recognition of her work on her x-rated directorial debut 'Her & Him' and she's overjoyed her short film has been recognised as ''beautiful visionary art''.
She said: ''I'm excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light.
''Breaking the taboo of what's classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is...beautiful visionary art.''
'Her & Him' - which is exclusively available on Pornhub Premium - stars Abella Danger and Small Hands and ''depicts an edgy 20-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter.''
It was produced under the streaming service's Visionaries Director's Series, which features debuts from guest filmmakers to help diversify porn production and has previously showcased work from rapper Young M.A. and Brooke Candy.
The 'Shake It Up' star previously admitted she had ''fun'' shooting the film because it was so different to anything she'd worked on before.
She said: ''The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real life f***ing on set, which I had never shot before at all. It is quite a fun environment.''
And Bella views porn as just another way to tell a story and doesn't want it to make people ''uncomfortable''.
She said: ''If you think that porn is uncomfortable, I'm sorry that you are uncomfortable.
''But don't make other people feel uncomfortable for being okay with it.''
The 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards Show will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 11.
Porn star and Pornhub brand ambassador Asa Akira will host the event, while Ty Dolla $ign, Bad Bunny, Ian Isiah, Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty and Tommy Genesis are set to perform.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
Having literally gone from rags to riches, Alvin, Simon and Theodore didn't think their lives...
Alvin, Simon and Theodore are preparing to embark on more mischievous adventures; venturing out on...
Astute and genuinely funny teen comedies don't come along very often; this one starts with...
The social pecking order of high schools has to be hard enough without discovering that,...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Even with its inane script and limp direction, this film is watchable simply because Drew...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Jim and Lauren are single parents who, after possibly the worst blind date both of...