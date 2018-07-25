Bella Thorne has slammed the Teen Choice Awards, claiming the annual ceremony is rigged and describing the categories as ''gross'' in a social media rant.
Bella Thorne has vowed to boycott the Teen Choice Awards.
The 20-year-old actress - who is nominated in three categories this year - has hit out at the annual ceremony for ''messing'' with its young audience's heads, and even claimed the voting is ''rigged'' in a series of angry tweets.
She wrote: ''Teen choice is gross. The fact we are even voting against each other is .... it f***s w kids heads like a beauty competition...
''I'm #boycottingteenchoice besides it being rigged it's just f***ed up. (sic)''
The star finds herself on the shortlist for both the Choice Drama Movie Actress and TV Actress prizes - for roles in 'Midnight Sun' and 'Famous In Love' respectively - and she and Patrick Schwarzenegger's pairing in the former has earned them a nomination for Choice Movie Ship.
However, Bella has slammed a number of the categories set for the event, which is set to air on August 12.
She continued: ''Vote for the hottest is so gross... How about smartest? Or a charity category? How about we hype people up for doing good things not being hot''
Her explosive comments come after she was seen throwing shade at SeaWorld by dressing up as a half-human/orca mermaid for PETA's Boycott SeaWorld Day (24.07.18).
Bella re-imagined the alleged cruelty the mammals reportedly faced at the attraction park by appearing in the organisation's (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) advertisement with a tail and her own wrists chained down, photographed by Brian Bowen Smith for the 'Break the Chains: Boycott SeaWorld' campaign.
In a YouTube video uploaded by PETA, the 'Shake It Up' actress revealed her anger towards SeaWorld, even though she had appeared in an advert for the company as a child.
She said: ''I'm a huge animal lover ... when I was a little girl I did a commercial for SeaWorld and even then I knew something wasn't quite right.''
