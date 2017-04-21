Bella Thorne insists there are ''no rules'' when it comes to dating in Hollywood and admits she is still trying to figure it all out.
The 'Famous In Love' star - who has been romantically linked to Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth in the past - ''can't figure'' the dating world out herself.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I think there are no rules. But I literally have no idea. I can't figure it out myself.''
Meanwhile, the 19-year-old actress previously revealed she would like to date a girl next.
She said: ''I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl. I can't tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don't want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I'm just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she's like, 'Oh, I'm just your friend dude, I can't believe you just crossed that boundary.' I'm confused on what they want from me.''
However, Bella insists she is ''single as f**k'' right now.
She added: ''I'm single as f**k. I could not be more single. This is the longest I've been super single ... There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don't like.
''I'd rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don't like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don't really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks.''
And Bella has dubbed dating in Hollywood as the ''worst thing'' ever.
She explained: ''Dating in Hollywood is literally the worst thing. People are really crazy on social and, unfortunately, I date people that have girls, like, in love with them. They're, like, really in love with them and they want to kill me. Literally, I was getting death threats, full-on death threats on Twitter.''
